Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Marne L. Levine Sells 10,252 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FB stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $266,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 134,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.73.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.