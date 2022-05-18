Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Nicholas Clegg Sells 6,425 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.30. The firm has a market cap of $548.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

