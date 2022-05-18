Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FB. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,477. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.