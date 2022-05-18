Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $15,471,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE MTD traded down $31.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,325.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,446.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.
About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.