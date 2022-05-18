MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 128,800 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 128,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$319,424.00 ($223,373.43).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 257,111 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,061.94 ($456,686.67).

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,585.00 ($363,346.15).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay bought 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$692,628.91 ($484,355.88).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay bought 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$575,050.00 ($402,132.87).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,345.00 ($117,723.78).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,638.80 ($480,166.99).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($520,329.75).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,974.40 ($445,436.64).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,480.00 ($268,867.13).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,020.00 ($427,986.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 86.07, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

