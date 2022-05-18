MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

