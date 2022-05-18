Michael James Doughty Sells 16,247 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,227.15.

Michael James Doughty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48.

MFC traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,826,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$21.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.