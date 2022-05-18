Michael Parker Sells 72,891 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,146,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,091,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

