Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

