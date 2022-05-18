Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 359,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

