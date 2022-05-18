Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

