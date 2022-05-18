Microsoft (MSFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

5/3/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $299.93 to $298.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $365.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $364.00.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $363.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. Microsoft shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.”

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $386.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSFT traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,950,260. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average is $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.