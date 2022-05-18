Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.