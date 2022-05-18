Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NYSE MAA opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,110,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

