Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $43,216 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.