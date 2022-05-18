Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.38. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

