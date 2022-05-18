Minerals Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

