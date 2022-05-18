Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

UTRS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 11,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,285. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

