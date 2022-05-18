Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $764.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

