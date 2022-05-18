Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 528,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,281 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 53.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,995 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

