Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,402. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

