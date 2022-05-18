Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 283.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

