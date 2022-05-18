Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 580,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,084. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.