Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in April

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 855,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,246.5 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

