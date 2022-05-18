MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.