Mizuho Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.60.

Shares of ADSK opened at $195.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.13. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $175.41 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

