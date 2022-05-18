Mizuho Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.05.

SNOW stock opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.70.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

