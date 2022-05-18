Mizuho Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

