Mizuho Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $473.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $331.82 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.