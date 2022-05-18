Mizuho Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $473.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $331.82 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.