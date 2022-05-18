Mizuho Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.64 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $8,148,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 67.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.