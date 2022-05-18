MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) Insider Murray Leahy Acquires 155,000 Shares

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Rating) insider Murray Leahy acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$98,580.00 ($68,937.06).
Murray Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 28th, Murray Leahy acquired 150,000 shares of MLG Oz stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$103,350.00 ($72,272.73).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.
MLG Oz Limited provides mine site support services throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers mine site and bulk haulage services, such as crusher feed, road maintenance, vehicle maintenance, machine and labor hire, and rehabilitation work, as well as mine site haulage services; and mines and supplies construction materials, including sand, aggregate, cement, and lime for mining and civil projects.
