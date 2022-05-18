Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG4 stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.94. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £89.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

In related news, insider Chris Burke acquired 98,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £99,701.14 ($122,905.74).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

