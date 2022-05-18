Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $348.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.62.

MRNA stock opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,126 shares of company stock valued at $41,216,274. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Moderna by 16.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 97.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Moderna by 70.1% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

