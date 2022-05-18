Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE MOD opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
