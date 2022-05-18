Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MOD opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.