Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 99.30% and a negative net margin of 177.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEM. Barclays cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

