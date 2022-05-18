Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 99.30% and a negative net margin of 177.06%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.
Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.