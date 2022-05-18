Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 200,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MTEM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 99.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

