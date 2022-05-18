Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 239,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,556. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 99.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.