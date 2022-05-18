Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MBRX stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.