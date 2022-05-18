Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

