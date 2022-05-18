MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $227.60 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

