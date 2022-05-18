Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Emelie Tirre Sells 40,729 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

