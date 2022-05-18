Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.