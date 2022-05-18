Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price Buys 11,807 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. TheStreet upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

