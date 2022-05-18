Morgan Stanley Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $20.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FSR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 267,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,275. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 31.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,933,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

