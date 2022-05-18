Morgan Stanley Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $594.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $594.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

NYSE NOW traded down $22.49 on Wednesday, reaching $410.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.57.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

