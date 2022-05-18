Morgan Stanley Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

