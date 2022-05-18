Morgan Stanley Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.