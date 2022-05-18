Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 800 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $193,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,553,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,222,695.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,313,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

