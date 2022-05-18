Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PYCFF remained flat at $$2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Mount Logan Capital has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

