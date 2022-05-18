M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

