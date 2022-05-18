Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Todd P. Helms Sells 3,875 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

