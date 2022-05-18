Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MUR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

